VCU visits Dayton after Holmes’ 32-point outing

VCU Rams (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-5, 4-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-5, 4-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -7; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the VCU Rams after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton’s 82-58 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Flyers have gone 9-0 in home games. Dayton is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 3-1 in A-10 play. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The Flyers and Rams square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 61.6% over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

