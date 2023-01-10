VCU hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the VCU Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 86-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Ramblers have gone 4-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Marquise Kennedy shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

The Rams are 2-1 in conference games. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.