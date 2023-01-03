SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
VCU faces Duquesne on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 3, 2023, 2:42 AM

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Duquesne.

The Dukes have gone 10-2 in home games. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 3.5.

The Rams are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Dukes and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 11.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13 points, 6.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

