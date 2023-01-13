Vanderbilt faces No. 15 Arkansas, looks for 4th straight home win

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Arkansas aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Commodores are 6-3 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Razorbacks have gone 1-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Commodores and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Ricky Council IV is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.