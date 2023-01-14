Valparaiso takes on Evansville on 5-game slide

Valparaiso Beacons (6-12, 0-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-12, 0-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is looking to break its five-game losing streak with a win against Evansville.

The Purple Aces are 2-4 on their home court. Evansville is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 0-7 in conference matchups. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

The Purple Aces and Beacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Coleman is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Nick Edwards is averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Beacons. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

