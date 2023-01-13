SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Valparaiso plays Evansville on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (6-12, 0-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hits the road against Evansville looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Purple Aces are 2-4 on their home court. Evansville gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Beacons are 0-7 in conference play. Valparaiso has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Coleman is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Quinton Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

