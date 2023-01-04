Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa after Born’s 25-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 66-60 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Beacons are 5-2 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 2-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Born is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

