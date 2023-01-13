UTSA visits Charlotte following Buggs’ 23-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-5, 2-3 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-5, 2-3 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Charlotte 49ers after John Buggs III scored 23 points in UTSA’s 69-57 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The 49ers have gone 7-0 at home. Charlotte is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-5 against C-USA opponents. UTSA gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Buggs is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.7 points. Japhet Medor is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.