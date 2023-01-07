UTSA hosts Western Kentucky following Germany’s 23-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-3 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-3 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-3 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-3 C-USA)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jacob Germany scored 23 points in UTSA’s 75-72 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Roadrunners are 7-3 in home games. UTSA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 0-3 in conference matchups. Western Kentucky scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Roadrunners. Germany is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

