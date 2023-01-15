UTSA hosts Rice following Olivari’s 23-point performance

Rice Owls (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6 C-USA) San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Rice Owls (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6 C-USA)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Quincy Olivari scored 23 points in Rice’s 83-82 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-4 in home games. UTSA is eighth in C-USA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 2.2.

The Owls have gone 3-3 against C-USA opponents. Rice leads C-USA with 17.4 assists. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 5.1.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Olivari is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

