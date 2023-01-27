UTEP visits North Texas after Perry’s 21-point performance

UTEP Miners (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (17-5, 8-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (17-5, 8-3 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UTEP Miners after Tylor Perry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 63-59 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green are 7-2 on their home court. North Texas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners have gone 4-5 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green and Miners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

