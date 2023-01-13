UTEP hosts Olivari and Rice

UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-5, 2-3 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-5, 2-3 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the UTEP Miners after Quincy Olivari scored 20 points in Rice’s 71-68 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Owls have gone 8-2 at home. Rice is seventh in C-USA with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 7.7.

The Miners are 2-3 against C-USA opponents. UTEP is fourth in C-USA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.2 points. Olivari is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Tae Hardy is averaging 12.4 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

