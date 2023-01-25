Utah Valley plays Southern Utah following Darthard’s 25-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Le’Tre Darthard scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 76-74 win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds are 9-1 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Felix Lemetti shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines have gone 7-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 43.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

