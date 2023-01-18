Utah Valley faces Abilene Christian following Bandaogo’s 23-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-5, 5-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-5, 5-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Aziz Bandaogo scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 85-80 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines have gone 7-1 in home games. Utah Valley scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.1 points. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Immanuel Allen is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.