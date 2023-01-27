Utah Utes play the Oregon Ducks, look for 4th straight victory

Utah Utes (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Utes (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Utes take on Oregon.

The Ducks have gone 9-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 10.1.

The Utes are 8-3 in Pac-12 play. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Branden Carlson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

