Utah Tech visits Grand Canyon after McGlothan’s 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 3-2 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Gabe McGlothan scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-74 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes are 9-1 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Antelopes and Trailblazers match up Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.3 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

