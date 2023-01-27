Utah Tech visits Abilene Christian following Pope’s 27-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Isaiah Pope scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 74-72 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 in home games. Abilene Christian leads the WAC with 16.5 assists per game led by Damien Daniels averaging 3.7.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Allen is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Trailblazers. Pope is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.