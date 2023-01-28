Utah Tech visits Abilene Christian after Pope’s 27-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Isaiah Pope scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 74-72 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. Abilene Christian leads the WAC with 16.5 assists per game led by Damien Daniels averaging 3.7.

The Trailblazers are 2-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Steele averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Allen is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 9.1 points. Pope is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

