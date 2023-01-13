Utah Tech faces Sam Houston, looks to end 3-game slide

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-5, 2-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 1-3 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech enters the matchup with Sam Houston after losing three straight games.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-1 at home. Utah Tech averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in WAC play. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 3.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Qua Grant is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

