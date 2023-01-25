Utah State plays San Diego State for conference matchup

Utah State Aggies (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Bradley and the San Diego State Aztecs host Steven Ashworth and the Utah State Aggies in MWC action.

The Aztecs have gone 9-1 in home games. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Nathan Mensah shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

The Aztecs and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mensah is averaging 6.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Ashworth is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

