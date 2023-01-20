UT Rio Grande Valley plays Sam Houston following Johnson’s 30-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-5, 4-3 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-5, 4-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Justin Johnson scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bearkats are 6-1 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Javion May paces the Bearkats with 4.8 boards.

The Vaqueros are 1-5 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the WAC shooting 34.7% from deep. Louie Yebra paces the Vaqueros shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Bearkats and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Will Johnston is averaging 16.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 21.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.