UT Rio Grande Valley faces Seattle U after Johnston’s 31-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Will Johnston scored 31 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 94-88 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros are 7-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 1-0 in conference games. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is averaging 20.2 points for the Vaqueros. Johnston is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

