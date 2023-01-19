UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
UT Martin wins 80-60 over Southeast Missouri State

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:31 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. ( (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 20 points as UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri State 80-60 on Thursday night.

Sears was 8 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Skyhawks (12-8, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Parker Stewart scored 16 points and added five rebounds. K.J. Simon went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Chris Harris finished with 16 points for the Redhawks (9-11, 4-3). Dylan Branson added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Nate Johnson also put up nine points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Martin hosts Eastern Illinois while Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

