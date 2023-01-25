UT Martin hosts Lindenwood following Caldwell’s 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-8, 5-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-8, 5-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-63 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-1 at home. UT Martin leads the OVC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by KK Curry averaging 4.6.

The Lions have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. K.J. Simon is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Chris Childs is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.