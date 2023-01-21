UT Arlington visits Abilene Christian following Johnson-Cash’s 20-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-10, 1-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-10, 1-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 85-73 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 2-5 in conference games. UT Arlington has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.5 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

