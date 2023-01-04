UT Arlington hosts Utah Valley after Woodbury’s 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-10, 0-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-10, 0-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Trey Woodbury scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 71-60 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in home games. UT Arlington is the WAC leader with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.6.

The Wolverines are 2-0 in WAC play. Utah Valley is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.