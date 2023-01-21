USC heads to Arizona State for conference matchup

USC Trojans (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

USC Trojans (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Cambridge and the Arizona State Sun Devils host Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-2 in home games. Arizona State averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-3 in conference matchups. USC ranks seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Joshua Morgan averaging 5.5.

The Sun Devils and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Drew Peterson is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

