UNLV hosts Nevada after Baker’s 28-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-7, 2-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the UNLV Rebels after Will Baker scored 28 points in Nevada’s 97-94 overtime win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels are 7-4 in home games. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 6-2 in conference play. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by K.J. Hymes averaging 1.8.

The Rebels and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

