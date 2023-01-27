PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Union Berlin signs Tunisia midfielder Laïdouni

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni, who played for Tunisia at the World Cup, adding depth to a team contending for Champions League qualification.

Laïdouni arrived Friday from Hungarian club Ferencvaros after starting all three of Tunisia’s games in the World Cup, where the North African nation exited in the group stage. The value of the transfer was not disclosed.

He is Union’s third signing this month after bringing in right-back Josip Juranović from Scottish club Celtic and left-back Jérôme Roussillon from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg.

Union plays Hertha Berlin in their city rivalry on Saturday.

