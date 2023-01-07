UNC Wilmington visits N.C. A&T after Woods’ 30-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-3, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-10, 1-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-3, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-10, 1-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kam Woods scored 30 points in N.C. A&T’s 92-79 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 2.0.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 5.6.

The Aggies and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

White is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.