UNC Wilmington takes road win streak into matchup with Elon

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-13, 0-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Elon aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Phoenix have gone 2-3 at home. Elon is ninth in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 3.8.

The Seahawks are 2-0 in conference games. UNC Wilmington scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Phoenix and Seahawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Ervin is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.8 points. Sean Halloran is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Elon.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 6.9 points for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.