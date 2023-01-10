UNC Wilmington plays No. 22 Charleston (SC) following Harden-Hayes’ 25-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-1, 4-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-1, 4-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the No. 22 Charleston (SC) Cougars after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 66-61 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks have gone 6-0 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.2.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 4.0.

The Seahawks and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Harden-Hayes is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Larson is averaging 11.1 points and four assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

