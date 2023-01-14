UNC Wilmington plays conference foe William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-4, 4-1 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-4, 4-1 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anders Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe visit Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA action.

The Seahawks have gone 6-1 at home. UNC Wilmington averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 12.8 assists per game led by Nelson averaging 4.7.

The Seahawks and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Nelson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.