UNC Greensboro puts home win streak on the line against Samford

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-7, 3-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Samford looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 5-1 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in conference play. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 4.3.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Bubba Parham averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Logan Dye is shooting 51.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

