UNC Greensboro plays Samford, seeks 4th straight home win

Samford Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-7, 3-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Samford aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 5-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Bas Leyte averaging 7.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in SoCon play. Samford leads the SoCon with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Logan Dye averaging 2.2.

The Spartans and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Ques Glover is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

