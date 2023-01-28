UNC Greensboro hosts Furman after Slawson’s 26-point game

Furman Paladins (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 8-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 8-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Slawson scored 26 points in Furman’s 91-84 overtime victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-2 at home. UNC Greensboro is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Paladins are 7-2 in SoCon play. Furman averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Marcus Foster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is shooting 53.2% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

