UNC Greensboro hosts Foster and Furman

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-8, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-5, 4-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Foster scored 25 points in Furman’s 84-66 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins are 9-1 on their home court. Furman is fourth in the SoCon with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 4-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 15.1 assists per game led by Dante Treacy averaging 3.8.

The Paladins and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is shooting 55.3% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.4 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.