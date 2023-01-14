UNC Greensboro hosts Foster and Furman

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-8, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-5, 4-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-8, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-5, 4-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Foster scored 25 points in Furman’s 84-66 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Paladins are 9-1 on their home court. Furman ranks eighth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 35.1% from downtown. Keyshaun Langley paces the Spartans shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Paladins and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.4 points and four assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Langley is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.