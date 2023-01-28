UNC Asheville visits Campbell after Pember’s 48-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 8-1 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-12, 4-5 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 8-1 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-12, 4-5 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -2.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after Drew Pember scored 48 points in UNC Asheville’s 88-80 overtime win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Fighting Camels are 4-5 on their home court. Campbell is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville has a 6-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Pember is scoring 20.5 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

