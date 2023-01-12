SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
UNC Asheville defeats Longwood 54-46

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 10:21 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember’s 19 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Longwood 54-46 on Thursday night.

Pember had 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Fletcher Abee shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Isaiah Wilkins led the way for the Lancers (12-6, 4-1) with 10 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Michael Christmas added nine points for Longwood. Zac Watson also had eight points. The Lancers broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb while Longwood hosts South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

