UMKC takes on Denver following Allen’s 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC’s 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 9.0.

The Pioneers are 3-7 against Summit opponents. Denver is the top team in the Summit with 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Touko Tainamo averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 17.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.