UMBC visits NJIT after Sullivan’s 23-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 2-4 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Raheim Sullivan scored 23 points in NJIT’s 85-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Highlanders are 3-5 in home games. NJIT ranks sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Retrievers are 4-2 in conference matchups. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Craig Beaudion is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

