UMBC hosts Petcash and Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-9, 4-4 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-9, 4-4 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the UMBC Retrievers after Dan Petcash scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 84-67 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers have gone 10-2 at home. UMBC has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 5-3 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Retrievers and Bearcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Beaudion is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Jacob Falko is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.