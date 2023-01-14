UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton after Petcash’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-3, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-10, 2-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-3, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-10, 2-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Dan Petcash scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 72-71 overtime victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 4-4 at home. Binghamton is ninth in the America East with 11.3 assists per game led by Jacob Falko averaging 3.8.

The River Hawks are 3-1 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is the America East leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 8.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John McGriff averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Falko is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Yuri Covington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Everette Hammond is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.