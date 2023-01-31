UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-17, 1-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-6, 5-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-17, 1-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-6, 5-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the River Hawks play Albany (NY).

The River Hawks are 11-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Great Danes are 1-7 in America East play. Albany (NY) averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

