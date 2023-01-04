UMass hosts Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 22-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the UMass Minutemen after Gibson Jimerson scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 83-78 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen have gone 3-2 at home. UMass ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 32.9% from deep, led by T.J. Weeks shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Billikens have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.6.

The Minutemen and Billikens match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Jimerson is averaging 13.4 points for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

