UMass hosts Brown and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

UMass Minutemen (11-7, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-10, 2-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the UMass Minutemen after Charlie Brown scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 71-59 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks are 6-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Minutemen have gone 2-4 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks and Minutemen meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Matt Cross is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.