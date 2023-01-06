UMass faces George Washington after Fernandes’ 26-point showing

UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-8, 1-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-8, 1-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the George Washington Colonials after Noah Fernandes scored 26 points in UMass’ 90-81 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Colonials are 6-2 on their home court. George Washington ranks second in the A-10 with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by James Bishop averaging 7.8.

The Minutemen are 1-1 in A-10 play. UMass is second in the A-10 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Fernandes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

