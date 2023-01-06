UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Pinckney’s 21-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 3-0 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after DeAndre Pinckney scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 75-61 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 5-2 on their home court. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Baffuto averaging 2.7.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in conference games. Southern Miss averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 13-0 when winning the turnover battle.

The Warhawks and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Blackmon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Tyreke Locure is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

