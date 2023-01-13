UIC visits Murray State after Perry’s 22-point game

UIC Flames (9-9, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-8, 4-3 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (9-9, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-8, 4-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the UIC Flames after Rob Perry scored 22 points in Murray State’s 75-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Racers have gone 5-1 at home. Murray State is fifth in the MVC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Flames are 1-6 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Racers and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Jace Carter is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.